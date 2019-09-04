Food delivery service Bite Squad to expand to Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular food delivery service is coming to Hilo, promising a new, better choice for customers and restaurant partners alike.

Bite Squad is expanding its footprint in Hawaii, debuting a new option for on-demand food delivery from your favorite Hilo restaurants.

Hilo will become the first Bite Squad city on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its expansion to the area follows successful debuts in Kahului and Kihei early this summer. Bite Squad also has service in Honolulu, Kailua, Kapolei, Mililani and Salt Lake, currently boasting more than 700 restaurant partners.

Bite Squad expects to grow quickly in Hilo, matching the response from local Hawaii cities recently introduced to the app. To meet anticipated demand, the company plans to hire 100 people in the area. Drivers can apply at https://www.bitesquad.com/apply.

Bite Squad will kick off its Hilo area debut this week with a special “Free Delivery for a Year” promotion. Anyone who places an order during its Grand Opening Week (September 6-15) will receive a one-year complimentary subscription to Bite Squad Unlimited, a membership that waives the delivery fee no matter how many times you order. Regular delivery fees start at $2.99.

More than 40 Hilo-area restaurants have partnered with Bite Squad, including Akmal Indian Food, Aloydee’s Thai Food, Amigos Taqueria, Bangkok Villa Hilo, Big Island Delights, Ding Tea, Don’s Grill, Dragon Kitchen Sushi, George’s Meat Market, Hawaii Island Gourmet, Hawaiian Licks, Hilo Siam, Hiro’s Place, Hula Hulas, Jack in the Box, Kamana Kitchen, Kurtistown Café, Lam’s Garden, Loved by the Sun, Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant, Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop, Mohala’s Bayfront Fish & Chips, Munch N Joy, Nicoco Hawaiian Gelato – Kilauea, Ning’s Thai Cuisine, Pahoa Smoothie Shack, Panchos Taco, Papa’a Palaoa Bakery, Popover Bakery & Café, Restaurant Miwa, Restaurant Osaka, Sky Garden Restaurant, Soontarees Deli, Sovereign Tea and Books, Spoonful Café, Sunlight Café, Sunlight Express, Sushi Ebisuya, Sweet Cane Café, Tetsumen Ramen, and Yasuhiro Sushi & Japanese – Keaau.