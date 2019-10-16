Following data breach settlement, Yahoo users could be entitled to some money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you have a Yahoo account, you may be entitled to some money.

Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of the $117 million class-action settlement related to massive data breaches. If you had a yahoo account between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2016, you can get two years of free credit monitoring services or up to $358.

It applies to Yahoo email accounts or accounts on Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Yahoo Finance, Tumblr, and Flickr. H

Hackers gained access to about three-billion Yahoo accounts in August 2013.