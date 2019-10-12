Flash flood warning issued for Kauai

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kaua‘i, due to heavy rains occurring over the islands. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.

Ponding, low visibility and other hazardous driving conditions are expected. If you must drive, please do so with extreme caution.

For updates on road conditions and closures, please call 241-1725. Please do not call Kaua‘i police 911 unless you have an emergency.

For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 245-6001, or visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hawaii.

To sign up for Blackboard Connect, the county’s emergency notification service, please go to the county’s website, www.kauai.gov, or call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 241-1800.