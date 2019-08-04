Flags to fly at half-staff to honor the victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaii state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaii National Guard in the State of Hawaii beginning immediately until sunset on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

This action is being taken as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible acts of violence perpetrated on August 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas, and on August 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

“We cannot become desensitized as we experience more of these horrible and senseless tragedies in communities across our country. Each death is a heartbreaking loss, and each person wounded will need our support,” said Gov. David Ige.