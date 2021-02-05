Five Halawa Correctional Facility inmates deaths classified as coronavirus related

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms five Halawa Correctional Facility inmate deaths classified as coronavirus related.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The department reports all inmates were older than 65 years old.

These deaths all were in the month of January.

The department is not releasing any additional information due to medical privacy issues.

Halawa currently has three active positive inmate cases, two of which are in medical isolation at the facility and one is hospitalized.

There were 34 negative inmate coronavirus test results received on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.