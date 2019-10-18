First Hawaiian Bank hosting job fair at Kona Branch Oct. 23

First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) is hosting a job fair at its Kona Branch on Wednesday, October 23, for full-time and part-time bank teller positions at their Kona, Kamuela and Hilo branches. FHB human resources and branch representatives will be available for on-site interviews from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the First Hawaiian Bank Kona Banking Center, located at 74-5593 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona.

Applications will be accepted in-person at the Kona branch on Wednesday, or ahead of time online at https://www.fhb.com/en/careers/. Applicants should come prepared with their resume for on-the-spot job interviews.

“We are thrilled that we are adding to our teams in Kona, Kamuela, and Hilo,” said Dave Honma, First Hawaiian Bank Hawaii Island Region manager. “We are looking for enthusiastic, motivated individuals who possess excellent customer service and communication skills, and who enjoy helping customers and working collaboratively as part of a team. These teller positions are a great opportunity for anyone looking for a career with one of the top companies in Hawaii.”