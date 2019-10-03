Fires in Wailuku and Maalaea open up emergency shelters, here’s a list of what’s open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two fires broke out in the Maalaea area on Wednesday morning on October 2. Another fire in Wailuku later broke out in the afternoon.

The biggest fire of the two, the Maalaea Mauka fire, prompted road closures and evacuations.

According to the authorities, here’s a list of the emergency shelters scheduled to open:

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Velma McWayne Community Center (Wailuku Community Center; temporary shelter)

7:00 p.m. at Princess Nahienaena Elementary School in Lahaina

7:00 p.m. at Maui High School Kings Cathedral has opened for food only (not as a shelter).