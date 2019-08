HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials in Hilo responded to a building fire that occurred on Keawe Street on Saturday, Aug. 24, just before 9 a.m.

Six units responded to the fire and found a portion of the north-facing wall was involved in smoke and fire.

The fire was later put out at 9:02 a.m.

According to fire officials, no one was injured. The fire caused $61,250 in damages.

Investigators said that the cause of the fire is undetermined.