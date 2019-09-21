HILO (KHON2) — Eight units responded to a fire in Hilo on Ocean View Drive, which happened at 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

Fire units found an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) attached to a garage, adjacent to a detached home engulfed in flames, according to the Hawaii Fire Department.

When units arrived, they searched for any residents within the ADU and surrounding buildings that were within close range of the involved structure.

With a live power line down, incoming units worked to extinguish the blaze and maintain exposures to reduce any damage beyond the subject building. The fire was later extinguished at 1:43 p.m.

A neighbor vinyl fence from the fire was damaged, as was a car directly next to the ADU.

No injuries reported, says HFD. Fire inspectors are working with HPD on the origin and cause of the fire.

Firefighters say that there were a loss of $19,200 in damages.