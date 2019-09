HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Firefighters are currently battling a brush fire off of Kunia Road near the gulch.

Brush fire closes Kunia Road. Photo courtesy Carroll Cox

Firefighters received a call at around 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Kunia Road from Anonui Street to Kunia Drive are closed due to brush fire by Hawaii Country Club.

The Hawaii Country Club tells us that they are still open and the fire does not appear to be close to the club.

