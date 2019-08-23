Fire officials conclude Waipahu fire investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded with nine units staffed with 31 personnel to a building fire located at The Oasis Townhomes on Waipahu Street on Aug. 19, at 12:15 a.m.

The first unit arrived at 12:21 a.m. to find a two-story townhouse building with smoke and flames emanating from the bottom of unit 384.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations to suppress the flames and prevent further fire spread. Two adult females were alerted to the fire by an odor of smoke and found themselves trapped upstairs in their unit. Fire personnel laddered the building and rescued the two females through a window.

The fire was extinguished at 12:32 a.m.

Both females were in their 20’s and were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. Their care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 12:41 a.m.

HECO was notified and arrived on scene to secure power to the unit involved.

Fire Investigators have completed their investigation and have classified the cause of the fire as Undetermined. Fire Investigators reported that due to the lack of specific evidence found a cause for this fire could not be determined. Fire damages are estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $20,000 to its contents.

The residence had a working smoke alarm but the occupants did not hear it. It did not have fire sprinklers. The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.