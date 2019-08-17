Fire engulfs Aiea home after TV explodes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-alarm residential fire broke out in Aiea on Friday, Aug. 16, around 8 p.m.

It happened on Kaulainahee Place.

COURTESY OF KIMBERLY KEKAHUNA

According to a Honolulu Fire Dept. official, the house was fully involved in fire when responders arrived.

According to HFD, a man in his 70’s was watching television when he reportedly heard crackling noises. The television soon exploded.

The man tried to get to a fire extinguisher but the flames quickly grew to a point of being unmanageable.

Around 9 p.m. the fire was 90 percent contained, according to officials.

The man was the only one reportedly home and was not injured.

According to officials, neighboring homes were not affected by the fire.