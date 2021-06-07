Fire crews respond to two-alarm house fire in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday morning in Waianae.

It started after 11:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Pulapula Place.

Video sent in by viewers shows the house engulfed in flames with thick black smoke.

Fire fighters arrived on the scene to the home fully engulfed. A woman who was alone at home at the time was able to get out safely and warn her neighbors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

The estimated fire damage is $527,000 to the property and $30,000 to the contents.