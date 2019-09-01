Fire at Salt Lake condo determined as accidental

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded with six units staffed with 22 personnel to a building fire on Ala Ilima Street Saturday morning, Aug. 31, at 8:57 a.m.

The first unit arrived at 9 a.m. to find a five-story apartment building with light smoke emanating from the third floor.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control at 9:10 a.m. and it was extinguished at 9:26 p.m. The fire was contained to unit 302.

It was reported that the occupant was not at home at the time of the fire. A neighbor deployed a hose from a hose cabinet to fight the fire and controlled it prior to the arrival of fire personnel.

Fire Investigators have concluded their investigation and have determined that the fire was accidental. It was determined that the fire was accidentally caused due to the ignition of a pedestal fan. Fire damages are estimated at $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.

The residence had a smoke alarm but it was not working. It did not have fire sprinklers. The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.