Woman in serious condition after losing control of her car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire and police officials are responding to an overturned car on Saturday, Sept. 21.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the H3 eastbound near the Halawa Valley Overpass, according to Traffic Division.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 38-year-old woman apparently lost control of her vehicle and overturned. Her car slid on the roof down the freeway coming to a rest on the roof of her car.

The woman had to be assisted out of her vehicle, says EMS.

She was later treated by paramedics and was then transported to the trauma center in serious condition.