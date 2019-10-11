Financial expert says jackpot winners should divide wealth into 3 groups

What would you do with $930-thousand? That’s what one Hawaii woman will now have to consider after hitting the jackpot in Las Vegas.

“She saw one of the Madonna slot machines, which are brand new to our gaming floors, apparently she’s a fan of Madonna and decided to give it a try,” said David Strow, Boyd Gaming Corporate Communications VP. “She said that she was hoping to win enough for Christmas presents, was the story, so she was hoping to win a couple of thousand dollars.”

At first, she thought she won just over $9-thousand.

“One of our slot attendants had to come over to her and tell her no ma’am you won $930-thousand,” said Strow. That’s the kind of jackpot that can change a person’s life and we’re really excited it was one of our long-time customers that was able to win it.”

It is life-changing, but Financial Expert Alan Akina tells us to try not to let it change the way you live. In fact, he says jackpot winners should divide their wealth into three groups after taxes.

“She should take a third of that and pay off any credit cards, car loans, any mortgages, and focus on that debt,” said Akina

Next, start investing in real estate or retirement. Lastly, take some of that money and have fun but don’t go overboard.

“So winners of lotteries typically end up being like professional athletes, they will be broke or bankrupt within 5 years after winning. Why? Because they get caught up in the hype, the pressure, the money. They actually think it’s more money than it really is,” said Akina.