Fiance of Angela, training partner of Christian says Lees are ready

It’s Aloha Friday in Singapore and ONE Championship’s Unstoppable Dreams is now just hours away.

Mililani’s Angela and Christian Lee are making an attempt at MMA history as they are looking to become the first siblings in the sports history to hold world titles at the same time.

Angela, the reigning atomweight champion will defend her title against Mei Yamaguchi in the main event.

Christian, will face Martin Nguyen for the featherweight title in the co-main event.

This close to fight night the question surrounding the event is always how ready are the competitors?

Who better to ask than Bruno Pucci?

Pucci, is a ONE Championship featherweight and is the fiancé of Angela Lee and training partner of Christian.

Having played a major role in both camps, Bruno is well aware of the strides the two have taken on their way to Singapore.

“Man it was tiring. It was really, really tiring. They train harder than anyone that I have seen so for sure they are ready. For sure they’re going for the gold” said Pucci.

Beyond the fight, Pucci a Brazilian native who spent the last six years in Singapore before relocating to Hawaii will be marrying Lee this July and says he couldn’t’ be prouder of his future wife.

“I’m really proud. She’s ready man. She’s really strong. She just makes everyone proud like her family, myself and I couldn’t consider myself happier than I am”

The Unstoppable Dreams main card starts Friday at 2:30am HST.

It will be available free of charge via the ONE Championship app.