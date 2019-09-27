Fenceline restoration project at OCCC urges alternative visitor parking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visitors to the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) will need to find alternative parking during a planned fence line restoration project at the facility.

The OCCC visitor parking lot will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days (excluding the weekend):

Friday, September 27, 2019

Monday, September 30, 2019

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Thursday, October 3, 2019.

The restoration project involves making important repairs and upgrades to the perimeter security fence running between Tower 1 and 2 fronting Kamehameha Highway.

Any vehicles parked in the visitor lot between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on those days will be subject to tow. There will be no alternative parking offered during this time. We ask visitors to please make alternative car-pooling/drop-off arrangements.

There is a designated parking area to accommodate disabled individuals. Please be advised that there are a finite number of handicapped parking stalls available, on a first-come-first-serve basis, in the staff parking lot.

“This fencing restoration project is an important part of our efforts to maintain our security perimeter standards,” said Francis Sequeira, OCCC Warden. “We understand the inconvenience that it poses to visitors, but we truly appreciate their patience, understanding, and cooperation as we attempt to move quickly through this project.”