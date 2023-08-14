HONOLULU (KHON) – Three thousand people have so far signed up for help through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as hundreds of FEMA employees pour into the state to assist the Valley Isle.

FEMA is providing two free programs for Maui fire survivors.

“We know that survivors have basic needs and those needs can now be met with these programs,” said Jeremy Greenberg, Director of FEMA Response Operations.

Under the Critical Needs Assistance program, Maui fire survivors can apply for a one-time, $700 payment for critical needs. This includes food, water, infant formula and other child necessities, as well as medical supplies and equipment. This payment is free and not to be paid back.

Under the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program, FEMA will pay for hotel rooms for eligible, displaced Maui residents. Survivors do not pay out-of-pocket for rooms.

“We’re already seeing a tremendous amount of effort resilient, these communities are coming together in the wake of this horrific fire. Together, federal employees, voluntary organizations, and state partners are going to bring the neighborhood back to the way they were. And we’re here to provide that support,” said Greenberg.

To apply for Critical Needs Assistance or Transitional Shelter Assistance, apply through the website, disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA app, or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

Translators will be available by phone as needed.