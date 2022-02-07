Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Newsletter Sign-Up
Black History Month
Top Stories
Kealoha saga continues with 3 indictments
Video
Hawaii reports 833 COVID cases
Feb. 7: Free COVID testing in Chinatown; Car crashed, found flipped on side in Moiliili cemetery
Audio
Lt. Gov. Josh Green says light at the end of tunnel with declining COVID case numbers
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
China 2022
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Ask HPD
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
Contact
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
February is Culture and Arts Month in Honolulu
News
by:
Dallis Ontiveros
Posted:
Feb 7, 2022 / 10:26 AM HST
/
Updated:
Feb 7, 2022 / 10:26 AM HST
More Hawaii News
Hawaii Kai family escapes early morning house fire
February is Culture and Arts Month in Honolulu
Video
Car crashed, found flipped on side in Moiliili cemetery
Video
Big Island police say a man died after SUV went off cliff on Highway 19
Video
‘A wonderful experience’; Chinese-American veterans from Hawaii receive Congressional Gold Medal
Video
Free COVID tests offered on first-come, first-serve basis in Chinatown
Video
Trade winds will weaken mid-week
Video
Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Hawaii
Video
Two sightings of aggressive shark spotted on west, north shores of Oahu
Dead baby humpback whale found in Hawaii Kai
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Hawaii reports 833 COVID cases
Car crashed, found flipped on side in Moiliili cemetery
Video
Two sightings of aggressive shark spotted on west, north shores of Oahu
Big Island police say a man died after SUV went off cliff on Highway 19
Video
Kealoha saga continues with 3 indictments
Video
Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 14 2022 09:27 pm