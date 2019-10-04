Father of Beyonce diagnosed with breast cancer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The father of Beyonce has revealed that he has breast cancer.

Matthew Knowles, 67, told Good Morning America what it was like to break the news to his family.

He was diagnosed two months ago after he noticed small dots of blood on his shirt and bedsheet.

Knowles underwent surgery and says he’s doing well.

He wanted to share his story to urge other men to get tested for breast cancer.