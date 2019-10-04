HONOLULU (KHON2) — The father of Beyonce has revealed that he has breast cancer.
Matthew Knowles, 67, told Good Morning America what it was like to break the news to his family.
He was diagnosed two months ago after he noticed small dots of blood on his shirt and bedsheet.
Knowles underwent surgery and says he’s doing well.
He wanted to share his story to urge other men to get tested for breast cancer.
- Breast cancer in men is rare, but here’s why you should screen for it anyway
- Father of Beyonce diagnosed with breast cancer
- Pond in Halemaumau Crater now the size of a football field
- City removes damaged excavator after someone set it on fire in May
- Crews respond to eight-inch water main break in Kaneohe