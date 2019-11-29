Family say dog hit, killed in pedestrian crash loved going to the park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Kai residents are sharing their concerns after a man and his dog were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries but the dog did not survive.

Michelle Roukema works at a veterinary hospital and was driving from work when she came across the crash site. The victim’s family says they’re thankful someone like her was there to help.

Appa was a beloved family member. We’re told his evening walk at Kamiloiki Community Park was his favorite part of the day. But his favorite pastime tragically ended Wednesday night.

“I looked to my left, there was a man he was on the ground and I saw a little white dog next to him,” said Roukema.

Roukema stopped to help when she came across the scene of the crash. She works at a veterinary hospital, so when she saw that people were helping the 42-year-old man who was hit she tried to tend to Appa.

“No paramedics no police were on the scene so I figured it had just happened. So I thought there was a chance for the dog. So I started doing chest compressions for about 15 minutes, looked at the vitals, and didn’t see any signs of life.” she said.

Roukema says the family members were in shock but thankful that Good Samaritans were there to help both victims.

“I wish people would slow down and pay attention. The man was in this crosswalk right here with his dog and he got hit. It’s awful,” said Roukema.

Area residents say this intersection can be dangerous. People we spoke to say they’ve seen drivers speeding and even running the red light.

“The night before, we were walking our dogs maybe around seven at night so it’s dark and the light turned green. We started crossing. We were passed the midway in the crosswalk and a car comes sailing through and honked at us,” said resident Laurie Walsh.

“There’s a lot of times in bed you can hear screeching of them trying to slow down and hit the breaks,” said another resident Krissy Kahikina.

Residents are concerned because of the park and school nearby.

“I’m concerned for my niece and nephew who play around in the neighborhood. They go to the park to play soccer, ride their bikes, and if people are not watching they could get hurt,” said Kahikina’s sister Kathy.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Nissan vehicle driven by a 17-year-old man was uninjured and remained at the scene. His two male passengers, also 17-years-old, were uninjured as well.