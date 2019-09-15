Family of man killed in Waipahu stabbing wants justice

(HONOLULU) KHON2– The family of the man killed Thursday in Waipahu is in shock. According to police, 27-year-old Devy Gaoiran was stabbed by Jhovany Corpuz during a bar-b-que at a friend’s house.

Jhelyn Pascual described her brother as selfless, generous, genuine and pure.

“Everybody loves him. That’s why I know he didn’t deserve to go like that because he’s such a good person,” said Pascual fighting back tears.

Gaoiran was stabbed twice in the chest by Corpuz at a friend’s house at 10:45pm Thursday. Gaorian was taken to Pali Momi in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

“I didn’t want to believe it at first. I was angry. I didn’t know what to do. My parents were right next to me. There was no tears coming out because I didn’t want to believe it,” Pascual said.

Two days after the tragedy, she continues to cope.

“There won’t be anyone calling me ‘Sis, what you gonna do today?’ I’m going to miss him so much. There’s no words.”

Instead of enjoying a family night with her brother, she is forced to prepare his services.

“I wouldn’t have thought that I would have to plan my brother’s funeral this early. I have to go buy him shoes, what he’s going to where. I don’t want to do that. No one would want to do that.”

Pascual said what’s even more disturbing is that her brother knew Corpuz. The two worked together at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Christian Fernando lives near the house where Gaoiran was stabbed in Waipahu. He said it sounded like a normal party at first.

“They all look like they were just friends. And that’s the crazy part. They are just friends together and then all of a sudden all that happened,” explained Fernando.

He and his family were outside when the police arrived and he said they found the murder weapon.

“There was a red truck that was parked (in front of the fence) and (police) said they threw (the weapon) somewhere in the red truck,” Fernando said.

“I had my flashlight my mom had her flashlight my dad everybody had their flashlights were all looking around.”

Fernando said pointed to an old wooden dresser and headboard sitting on the curb. He lifted one of the drawers and pointed to where they found the weapon.

“It was right there in the crack between this and the dresser. That’s where we found it.”

Fernando said they told police where it was and didn’t touch it.

KHON: “Did you actually see the weapon? What did it look like?”

“It was a balisong, a butterfly knife,” Fernando said.

KHON: “What color was it?”

“Black and silver. Yes, it was black and silver.”

Pascual said the thought of her brother being stabbed breaks her heart. And she is angry.

“He deserves justice. We deserve justice, and I want that guy to rot in jail because he took away my brother.”

Jhovany Corpuz is in police custody. He’s been charged with second degree murder and is being held on $1 million bail.