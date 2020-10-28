Maui firefighters get help from unexpected group in Kihei fire

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire broke out in a Kihei home Monday evening displacing six residents.

It happened at 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 26 near Manini Place.

Maui Firefighters (MFD) say they arrived to the scene only to witness bystanders already applying water to the fire. Those bystanders turned out to be volunteers with the American Red Cross of Hawaii.

Most of the fire was reportedly already smoldered upon MFD’s arrival. Firefighters quickly extinguished small remains of the fire.

The blaze was contained to one bedroom of the 740 square foot cottage with minor smoke damage to the rest of the unit. Damages are estimated to be at $25,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.

Two adults and three children were temporarily displaced, says the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted,