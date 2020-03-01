Fallen tree closes Waiahole Valley Road

Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fallen tree has closed Waiahole Valley Road in the Waikane area on Saturday, February 29, just after 2 p.m.

Officials say that this is the road fronting Waiahole Elementary School, which has been completely blocked by the tree.

