A heads up for travelers!

The FAA is banning certain recalled Macbook Pro laptops from U.S. flights.

Apple issued a recall back in June for certain models because the batteries in them pose a risk of overheating, electric shock, thermal burns, and even fire.

The recall affected 15-inch Macbook Pro laptops that were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Apple says it will replace affected laptop batteries for free.