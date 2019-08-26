Expect heavy traffic this morning as thousands of college students head back to school

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reminder for drivers!

Classes resume Monday at UH Manoa, Chaminade, and HPU, so you might want to get on the road a little early this morning.

The state has taken a number of steps to ease the back to school traffic jam.

That includes rolling out a new feature that allows you to get text messages or emails about any road closures in your area.

The department of transportation is also postponing day time road projects Monday through Friday.

There will still be night time road work in some areas.