Ewa Plains will see more air traffic due to runway work at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Oahu residents of an increase in air traffic over the Ewa Plains due to ongoing maintenance work at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Pavement work requiring landing restrictions at Runway 4R will take place nightly between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 30. During this time flight patterns will be altered to use Runway 8L, resulting in a potential increase in air traffic over the Ewa Plains. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT thanks the community for their cooperation as we work to maintain our facilities at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.