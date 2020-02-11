Ewa beach couple inside ‘Diamond Princess’ remain hopeful amid coronavirus outbreak

The number of Coronavirus cases have nearly doubled overnight inside the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship docked in Japan bringing the total number to 135.

For nearly a week, the 3,000 passengers on-board of the ship have not been able leave their rooms until recently, among the passengers is an Ewa Beach couple.

Debbie and Eric Pagan are in good spirits despite being on-board the Diamond Princess where the cases of the Coronavirus rise daily. Their current situation could be describe to that of a prison including the limited time they are allowed outside.

Eric Pagan said, “They have an area designated and people can stretch out there, they give them about an hour and they request they go back to their room.”

Despite that, the Pagans are staying put in their room, their meals are brought to them.

Eric Pagan said, “They have their gloves on and they have their masks on and they are dressed with their daily attire and delivering the meals.”

Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases continue to rise, they have noticed more activity outside their balcony that gives them a direct view of the infected passengers being taken off the ship.

Neither have developed symptoms associated with the virus but they know things could change.

“Reality is right here at our door step and a part of that is we could get a fever by today or by tomorrow we don’t know,” he said. “Look at all the ambulances they got them parked all there, all lined up, now this was set up yesterday right down here with the military it’s another outlet that they have here.”

The Pagans said they are not surprised by the count, before the outbreak was known to passenger, they enjoyed the facilities with little to no caution to avoid contagion.

Eric Pagan said, “Prior to this quarantine there was a lot of interaction going on people shaking hands hugging each other eating together before and before finding out anybody was sick on the ship there were some people coughing.”

As of now, they have received a notice from the U.S. Embassy that said their quarantine will be lifted on February 19.