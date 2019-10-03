Everything you need to know ahead of Thursday’s Clippers vs. Rockets game

With tip-off of Thursday night’s NBA preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets , here’s all the important information you need to know before heading to the Stan Sheriff Center for the sold out exhibition.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HST.

ARENA GATES OPEN

Gates open two hours before game time. Gates A & B will be utilized for this event. We encourage fans to arrive early and expect delays due to NBA security measures. Per the NBA policy, fans will be screened by walk-through metal detectors at the arena entrance (cell phones, cameras, keys and other large metal items will need to be removed prior to passing through the metal detectors). NO Backpacks, NO hard-sided bags, and NO bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” will be allowed. All bags subject to search. No re-entry allowed.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

The following additional items cannot be brought into the arena by spectators:

Large Banners and Flags: Spectators are not permitted to use or wave flags, banners, signs or other items that are affixed to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic or any other hard material and that is more than 8 inches in length.

Noise Makers (e.g. whistles, foghorns/airhorns, plastic horns, etc…)

Laser Pointers. Laser pointers or any similar devices.

Optical Illusions. Items intended to create optical illusions or interfere with the ability of the eye to perceive depth or distance, such as pin wheels or umbrellas.

Weapons (including guns and knives of all sizes)

Aerosol cans

Fireworks

Frisbees

Outside food and beverage

Mace or Pepper Spray

Poles, selfie-sticks, missile-like objects that can be thrown

Strollers/Baby Carriers

Tripods/Monopods

Beach balls

Bats and clubs

Drones

Hard-sided bags

Backpacks

Bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6”

Illegal substances

Animals or pets (except service animals)

Bicycles, skateboards, carts, etc.

Helium Balloons

Coolers (all types)

Telephoto Camera Lens (exceeding 4”)

Beverage containers (e.g. Hydro flasks and water bottles)

Other restrictions may apply

Use of any prohibited item must be reported to Arena Security and the item must be confiscated.

ON CAMPUS PARKING:

Lower Campus:

Zone 20* (main lower campus parking structure)

Lower Campus ADA Parking:

Zone 20* (main lower campus parking structure): Accessible parking is located in on the 3rd floor (green color floor) closest to the elevator and mezzanine (ramp leading to the Stan Sheriff Center). Accessible stalls are also located on every floor of the parking structure.

Upper Campus: Parking staff will assist in directing fans to these zones when entering from the East-West Road entrance and Maile Way.

Zone 13* (parking lots along Correa Road)

Zone 4* (parking lot near the Korean Studies off of East-West Road)

*$7 per vehicle or those with a valid UHM Zone 20 permit will be allowed to park in these zones for no additional fee.

Loitering, tailgating, and the consumption of alcohol is prohibited in campus parking areas.

Free shuttle service from upper campus will be available before and after the game. A real-time shuttle status map is available at: www.UHMShuttle.com; or on the “UHM Shuttle” app from the Google Play or Apple Store.

OTHER ALTERNATIVE PARKING OPTIONS – No shuttle service and parking rates will vary