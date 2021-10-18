Enrollment at University of Hawaii at Manoa increases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Enrollment in the University of Hawaii system is up all across the board.

The university reports that the Manoa campus has the largest increase in enrollment since 2003.

The school had a 6% increase from Fall 2020 to Fall 2021.

This is also the first time UHM saw more than 19,000 students since 2014.

There was also a record number of first-time freshmen with more than 2,900 students.

Graduate enrollment also increased by 5% for the 4th consecutive increase in fall enrollment.

In addition UH Hilo, Leeward Community College and Windward Community College also saw increases.

UH West O’ahu had more than 3,000 students for fifth-straight year. UHWO reports that since the school opened Kapolei in 2012, it’s been a big boost to the most underserved communities in the state.