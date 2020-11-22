EMS responds to single-family house fire in Kailua

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single-family house fire in Kailua at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 21.

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single-family house fire in Kailua at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 21.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The fire broke out at a residence near Hualani and Maluniu streets.

EMS reports that a 66-year-old female and a 71-year-old male were assessed and treated on-scene.

Both victims were not transported to the hospital, and no major injuries have been reported.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories