EMS responds to single-family house fire in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single-family house fire in Kailua at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 21.
The fire broke out at a residence near Hualani and Maluniu streets.
EMS reports that a 66-year-old female and a 71-year-old male were assessed and treated on-scene.
Both victims were not transported to the hospital, and no major injuries have been reported.
