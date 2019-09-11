Man in serious after shooting in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency responders received a report about a shooting at a Wahiawa bus stop shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 11.

A 53-year-old male, who witnesses say is wheelchair-bound, is reportedly in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told us that the victim lives nearby and frequently uses the bus.

Both witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.

Two men assisted the victim and transported him to the hospital.

Police are searching for a male on a motorcycle last seen on California Avenue near Dole Road. There is no additional description at this time.

Investigators are looking into whether the victim and suspect know each other.

At least one school nearby was on lockdown, telling parents to wait to pick up students because they were on emergency lockdown.

We have reached out to the Department of Education and are awaiting a statement.

We will update this story when more details become available.