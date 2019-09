HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concern arose when the emergency warning siren system alarmed island-wide around 5:05 p.m.

But according to city officials, the sirens were accidentally activated.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency announced on their official Twitter account that the sirens were mistakenly sounded by the Honolulu Police Department. They reported that the emergency sirens were mistakenly activated during a police training exercise.

Mistaken siren sounding by Honolulu Police Department. NO EMERGENCY at this time. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) September 19, 2019

There is no current emergency.