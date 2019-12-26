Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surfers could be called to stand-by for possible competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mother Nature may be delivering surfers and spectators a huge gift early next week.

Organizers of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational say a swell brewing in the pacific may become big enough for The Eddie to go.

KHON2 spoke to event organizer Liam McNamara. He says a stand-by call could come as early as Thursday.

If McNamara gives the green light it would be the first time the Eddie has gone off since the North Shore’s own John John Florence captured the invitational crown in epic conditions three years ago.

