East Oahu residents bring stories of flood loss to disaster recovery centers

What is the city doing to make sure homes aren’t flooded again?

It’s the question some in east Oahu are asking after their property was damaged by the heavy rains and flooding.

City officials opened a Disaster Recovery Center Tuesday at Koko Head District Park.

Betty Wong lives on Kalanianaole Highway. Wong started her business as a souvenir wholesaler in 1974.

The 85 year old has been going strong for 44 years – until 2 weekends ago, when the nearby stream flooded her family’s home.

Much of her inventory is destroyed.

When asked how much she lost, she speculated about 40 thousand dollars.

“I cannot count anymore because it’s so much!” said Wong.

Wong and her daughter Nelia Macapinlac signed up for help at the Disaster Recovery Center.

“I hope it doesn’t flood again. Because the stream has to be maintained so it doesn’t happen again to the residents. (We don’t want it to) overflow. We’ve been there for a long time. Never happened. I think over 30 years,” said Macapinlac.

Affected residents met with city and state agencies and the Red Cross.

“A lot of them trying to clean their house after. There’s a lot of remediation for mold, they’re worried about the water being there, soaking and getting things dirty and moldy,” explained Mike Wurtz with the American Red Cross.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell stopped by to hear concerns.

“What if anything, has the city done to ensure that, should there be another flood, the residents will be OK?” asked Brigette Namata.

“You know, what we continually do and before this rain event, we clear our streams, bridges, and we lift things out. That kind of debris. But part of that is people do not dump into the streams. That kind of debris. But part of that is people do not dump into the streams. We have this ongoing issue, for green waste disposal area. Even sometimes it’s white waste. We ask people, please don’t do that,” urged Caldwell.

To report illegal dumping in streams, call the Clean Streams hotline at 808-768-7890.