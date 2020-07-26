Earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands region

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has hit the South Sandwich Islands region, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the report reveals.

