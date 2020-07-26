HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has hit the South Sandwich Islands region, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the report reveals.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands region
- Maui County urges the public to conserve water
- U.S. Coast Guard sets port condition at ZULU for Big Island
- Kauai County mayor amends COVID-19 emergency rules in light of Douglas
- Hawaiian Electric urges customers to prepare for Hurricane Douglas