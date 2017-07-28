E.K. Fernandez Shows says carnival rides inspected regularly in Hawaii

A full investigation is underway into a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair that killed a man Wednesday and injured seven others.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, was thrown about 50 feet and was pronounced dead on the midway. The Marine Corps and school officials said Jarrell enlisted last week and was going to begin basic training next summer after his high school graduation.

According to authorities and records released Thursday, inspectors repeatedly looked over the Fire Ball thrill ride while it was assembled and signed off on it hours before it flew apart, flinging passengers into the ground.

Here in Hawaii, E.K. Fernandez Shows says all of its rides have to pass multiple inspections throughout the year.

“Our state requires that our amusement rides be inspected twice a year,” said the company’s vice president, Donna Smith. “We inspect them prior to the opening of Punahou Carnival, because that’s the beginning of our carnival season. Then we inspect them again, or have them inspected again, sometimes during the (50th) State Fair on one of the off days of the state fair.

“On top of that, our insurance company sends an independent ride inspector from the mainland who comes once a year and inspects all the rides,” Smith added. “On top of that, our supervisors and ride operators inspect our rides every day before we open to the public.”

Smith says Hawaii did have a Fire Ball ride, but it wasn’t the same one that malfunctioned in Ohio and was made by a different manufacturer.

The company sold that ride last year.