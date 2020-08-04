DWS: Emergency repairs to water valve in Maui

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Department of Water Supply (DWS) will be making emergency repairs to the Kula water system in Maui.

The DWS discovered a pressure-reducing valve issue in the water service area.

Emergency repairs are scheduled to occur between 9 p.m. August 3 and 5 a.m. August 4.

The repairs may affect water service to as many as 1,000 customers in the vicinity of Kula Highway, Kekaulike Avenue, Kalihi Place, Kai Nani Place, Lower Kula Road, Paukea Place, Copp Road, Mauna Place, Holomakani Drive, Kamila Street, Kahoea Place, Kolohala Drive, Ihe Place, Ioio Place, Wahelani Road, Kula Elementary School and the Kula Post Office.

The department also encourages it’s customers in the Kula area to conserve water and prepare for a possible water outage.