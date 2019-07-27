Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: ‘In the end, I stand with the people’

Along with a stirring video of the islands and his arrival on Hawaii Island, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a hopeful plea to “take care of the thing that matters most in this situation–the people.”

In a post to Instagram Saturday morning, The Rock said, “I appreciate the views shared with me from reps on both sides of this issue. It’s always healthy and critical to have open heart to heart dialogue. In the end, I stand with the people.”

This comes after his visit to Mauna Kea earlier in the week.

This week has also seen more proponents of the Thirty-Meter Telescope (TMT) speaking out at rallies and to the media.

But the standoff continues at the base of Mauna Kea, as do the social media posts by astronomers, students, kia’i, Native Hawaiians, Polynesians as well as celebrities.

Hard to express how strong the mana and how heavy the heart was when I walked this sacred land with these people – our people. This issue is much greater than a thirty meter telescope to be constructed on the Mauna. It’s humanity and compassion. Its respect for culture and approaching this with deep care and sensitivity. I’ll always be strong advocate for the advancement of science and technology, but never at the sacrifice of human beings who’s hearts are hurting thru mismanagement and breach of trust. I believe in forward progress, but only when it comes thru humanity. I don’t believe in leaving people behind, I believe in bringing people with us. The best of leaders find a way to make progress thru humanity and will always lead with empathy. I’m hopeful that leader will emerge to take care of the thing that matters most in this situation – the people. I appreciate the views shared with me from reps on both sides of this issue. It’s always healthy and critical to have open heart to heart dialogue. In the end, I stand with the people. #ProgressThruHumanity #LeadWithEmpathy #MaunaKea

