Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: ‘In the end, I stand with the people’

Along with a stirring video of the islands and his arrival on Hawaii Island, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a hopeful plea to “take care of the thing that matters most in this situation–the people.”

In a post to Instagram Saturday morning, The Rock said, “I appreciate the views shared with me from reps on both sides of this issue. It’s always healthy and critical to have open heart to heart dialogue. In the end, I stand with the people.”

This comes after his visit to Mauna Kea earlier in the week.

This week has also seen more proponents of the Thirty-Meter Telescope (TMT) speaking out at rallies and to the media.

But the standoff continues at the base of Mauna Kea, as do the social media posts by astronomers, students, kia’i, Native Hawaiians, Polynesians as well as celebrities.