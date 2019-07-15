Duo swept off and rescued at Lanai Lookout, 39 rescued on East Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man and a woman were swept off Lanai Lookout and into the ocean on Sunday, July 14, just after 3 p.m., according to Honolulu EMS.

Lifeguards made contact and brought both to shore.

Initial reports said that the two were taking photos before they were swept in.

EMS administered advanced life support treatment and transported the man, 25, and woman, 26, both in stable condition to a trauma center.

EMS and Ocean Safety continue to warn people to stay off of coastlines where the surf is breaking on the rocks.

Here are the number of rescues on Sunday, July 14, according to Ocean Safety: