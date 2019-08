HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a fire at Mililani-Uka Elementary around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Four units and 14 personnel responded to the scene, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Fire officials say that responders found a dumpster on fire that encroached to the cafeteria of the elementary school.

They later extinguished the fire at 5:15 p.m.

Fire officials say that the fire is still under investigation and that the exterior of the cafeteria had some damage.