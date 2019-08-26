Dumpster fire at Mililani-Uka Elementary was intentionally set

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dumpster fire by the Mililani-Uka Elementary was determined intentionally set on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The fire happened Saturday, Aug. 24, just after 5 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Dept. originally responded to the fire at the elementary school with four units staffed with 14 personnel.

The first HFD unit arrived at 5:09 p.m. to find a dumpster fire with smoke and flames impacting the eve and wall of the school’s cafeteria building. Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations to suppress the flames and prevent further fire spread.

The fire was quickly extinguished at 5:15 p.m. and on-scene personnel continued with overhaul operations to look for further extension of the fire. Direct fire damage was limited to the exterior of the building, however, minimal amounts of smoke and heat damage were found in a washroom of the cafeteria.

HFD Investigators have determined that the fire was intentionally set and it has been handed over to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.

Fire damage estimates are not available at this time. It was reported that the building was closed and unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported for this incident.