Dump truck strikes SUV as it flips over in Koloa

KAUAI (KHON2) – Maluhia Road in Koloa was closed for about two hours on Monday, October 14, following a two-vehicle crash.

The occupants of both vehicles did not sustain any injuries.

Shortly before 9:20 a.m., a Ford dump truck was traveling south on Maluhia Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, causing the truck to slide off the roadway and flip onto its side. As the truck flipped over, it struck an oncoming Nissan SUV.

Maluhia Road was closed in both directions until approximately 11:10 a.m., while the roadway was being cleared.

Police diverted traffic through Koloa and Omao roads until Maluhia Road was reopened.