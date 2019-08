HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duane “The Dog” Chapman says his store in Colorado was burglarized last night.

The thief, or thieves, stole his late wife’s personal belongings.

Beth Chapman died in June following a battle with cancer.

She was 51 years old. The bounty hunter showed some compassion in an interview with reporters.

The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead

LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!! https://t.co/TEUKHjOkvH — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 2, 2019

Chapman says he’s offering a cash reward to help find the suspects.