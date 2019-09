Reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman talks to reporters outside his burglarized storefront owned by “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Edgewater, Colo. Chapman is calling on the person who stole show merchandise and items from the store on Monday belonging to his late wife to turn himself in. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Duane “Dog” Chapman suffered a health scare over the weekend, according to a TMZ report.

A spokesperson for the reality TV star said on Twitter that Chapman is “under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably” in a hospital in Colorado.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Dog the Bounty Hunter was hospitalized this weekend after suffering a heart attack https://t.co/jvMV7A5PVR — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2019

No specific details about Chapman’s health have been released as of Monday morning. TMZ is reporting that doctors are reportedly doing tests to determine if Chapman had a heart attack.

