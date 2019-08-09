Drivers and pedestrians, always look all ways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — August is Pedestrian Safety Month and advocates are encouraging drivers and pedestrians to look all ways.

According to Walk Wise Hawaii, one of the mistakes both drivers and pedestrians make is not looking in all directions. The responsibility is in the hands of the driver as well as the pedestrian.

“It’s really important this year because we’ve seen an increase in pedestrian crashes throughout the state and also across the country. The number one reason for it, is inattentive behavior, both as drivers and pedestrians, we’re just not paying attention to each other,” said Lance Rae of Walk Wise Hawaii.

So far this year, there have been 15 pedestrian fatalities on Oahu.