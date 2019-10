HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are at the scene of a hit and run in Laie, which happened on Friday, October 11.

This incident involved a child.

Police at the scene say the victim is a 6-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Pu’uahi Street when she was hit by a car just after 6 p.m.

The driver fled the scene.

Right now it’s unknown how serious the girl may have been injured.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.