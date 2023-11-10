HONOLULU (KHON2) — Show Aloha Land will light up near Aloha Stadium for its fourth year. Event organizers promise it’ll be their biggest and brightest one yet.

Owner of Mira Image Construction and founder of Show Aloha Challenge, Michael Gangloff, has turned the Aloha Stadium parking lot into a Christmas light show to bring back some holiday cheer after the pandemic.

“It helps bring families back together and come out and spend time together instead of going to the mall and buying a gift,” stated Gangloff. “Maybe the gift should be time. And that’s what this is about. It’s about spending time with your family.”

According to Gangloff, the event made about $500,000 it’s first year. Every penny was donated toward charities – including funds from sponsorships – the annual event financed out of pocket, per Gangloff.

“The second and third year we actually lost money, but I still donated 200,000 and another 250,000 the second and third year to help Make a Wish, to help Meals on Wheels, to help Hawaii Food Bank,” said Gangloff.

2023’s light show will feature more than 2,000 feet of drive-thru tunnels and about 60 to 70 miles of string lights just for its Christmas tree decorations.

“I mean, we could power up over 200 homes with the generators used in this show,” stated Gangloff.

Part of the festivities will include a 20 foot tall snow mountain for families to slide down. Mira Image plans to make 30 tons of snow every day starting in December to build the mountain just in time for Christmas.

“I just want to bring back smiles in December,” Gangloff said.