Drive-through flu shot event to be held at Windward Community College

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you gotten your flu shot yet? Times Pharmacy will be administering flu shots at Windward Community College on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event, sponsored by House Representatives Lisa Kitagawa and Scot Matayoshi, will run on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and

winter,” said Representative Scot Matayoshi. “Healthcare systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. This means getting a flu vaccine during the 2020-2021 flu season is more important than ever.”

In order to receive a flu shot, participants must have the following:

Face covering.

Photocopies of your State issued ID.

Medical insurance card(s) if you are 18-years-old or older and have medical insurance.

For uninsured participants, event organizers are requiring the following:

Face covering.

Be 3-years-old or older.

Bring a photocopy of your State issued ID, school ID or birth certificate.

According to event organizers, the flu shot will cost $55 for uninsured participants. Times says it will invoice clinic participants who have a copay.

The flu shots will be offered in the lower parking lot area of Windward Community College’s campus on 45-720 Kea‘ahala Road.

For more information and event details, visit their website.